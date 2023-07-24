MDPD director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez ‘critical but stable' after shooting himself: Sheriff

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was hospitalized after shooting himself in an attempted suicide Sunday night, authorities said.

Ramirez suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the Tampa area, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The 52-year-old was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday morning.

"The Director is in critical but stable condition. We are asking for everyone to continue to keep him and his family in your prayers during this difficult time," Miami-Dade Police said in a statement.

The incident involving Ramirez happened on Interstate 75 south of Tampa. It's being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ramirez had been attending the Florida Sheriff's Association's annual summer conference in Tampa, which began Sunday.

Chronister said Ramirez had been involved in some sort of domestic dispute at a Tampa-area hotel, and had been asked to leave by hotel staff.

Ramirez left and was driving somewhere along I-75 between Tampa and Miami with his wife when the incident happened, sources told NBC6. The wife had called 911 during the incident, the sources said.

Chronister said Ramirez pulled off the highway and shot himself in the head.

"We beliveve from what we can tell processing the evidence at this point, interviews that were conducted, that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Chronister said. "We do know that he probably has a long road ahead, a lot of surgeries, but he is going to survive."

No one else was injured in the incident, FHP officials said. Officials haven't released any other details.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement Monday, wishing the best for the MDPD director.

""Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," the statement said. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."

“I ask for everyone’s prayers during this difficult time. I am heartbroken as many others. You can imagine we are all in shock," former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said in a statement.

Ramirez had announced earlier this year he would run for sheriff in 2024 to try to keep his position as head of the police department.

He first joined Miami-Dade Police in 1995 and worked his way up through the ranks. He became police director in 2020 and then received a further promotion to Miami-Dade County chief of public safety.

The Miramar Police Department also issued a statement Monday, sending their thoughts and prayers to Ramirez.

"The Miramar Police Department extends urgent prayers and support to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, his family and the Miami-Dade Police Department during this challenging time," the statement said. "We come together sending positive energy and strength his way. May Director Ramirez find the courage and resilience to overcome this obstacle, and may his recovery be swift and complete."

This is a developing story.