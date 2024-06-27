Miami

Free boating safety symposium in Miami

With summer starting, it is important to know all things boat safety. Join Miami Fire, Police, USCG, FWC and Lucy Foundation as they provide a free boating safety symposium.

By Lara Priven

The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami Fire Rescue, City of Miami Police-Marine Patrol, United States Coast Guard, The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservations, and the Lucy Fernandez Foundation are partnering p to provide a free boating safety symposium in Miami.

The event will take place on Saturday June 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

It will be held at the Miami City Hall: 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami FL 33133

The session will highlight necessary checklist, mandatory boating equipment, marine rules of the road and laws, first aid and CPR demonstrations, live fire extinguishers props, radio communications, and much more.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Scan the QR code below to register.

This article tagged under:

MiamiFourth of July
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us