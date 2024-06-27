The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami Fire Rescue, City of Miami Police-Marine Patrol, United States Coast Guard, The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservations, and the Lucy Fernandez Foundation are partnering p to provide a free boating safety symposium in Miami.

The event will take place on Saturday June 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Miami City Hall: 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami FL 33133

The session will highlight necessary checklist, mandatory boating equipment, marine rules of the road and laws, first aid and CPR demonstrations, live fire extinguishers props, radio communications, and much more.

Scan the QR code below to register.