Free breakfast, lunch will be offered to kids this summer in Miami-Dade. Here's what to know

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is partnering with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to keep kids and teens nourished while school is out.

Kids ages 18 and younger will be able to enjoy free breakfast and lunch at no cost to them now through August 2nd.

More than 180 schools across Miami-Dade County will be participating this summer and there are no incomes requirements or registration necessary.

There is no longer any grab-and-go services so all meals must be consumed on-site.

For more information, a full list of participating schools, or to find a Summer BreakSpot near you, click here.