Freedom Of The Seas Begins Simulated Cruise

Passengers were boarding until approximately 2:30 p.m. The Freedom of the Seas cruise ship has capacity for approximately 4,000 people, but only about 600 people traveled on the simulated trip with a fully vaccinated crew.

The cruise set sail at 7 p.m. this Sunday, in what would be the first simulated trip in the United States by Royal Caribbean International.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

“It is a very important moment, we have all the procedures ready,” Hernan Zini, Captain of Ships of Royal Caribbean said. “We have worked many, many months to be ready at this point, together with the Florida authorities along with the CDC. And today we are putting all that to the test, a simulation cruise to prove that indeed we can do it .”

The cruise industry generates billions of dollars for the economy and employs thousands of Floridians.

A dream come true, after what has been a challenging time for the cruise industry, which for approximately 15 months has seen its ships anchored in ports.

Last Friday, a federal court in Florida ruled that the CDC's anti-COVID-19 regulations will continue in effect only until July 18, and from there they will become recommendations. The purpose of the simulation is to observe the security measures and multi-tier cruise line health.

People who cannot provide proof of vaccination will have to pay $136 for coronavirus tests and will have restricted access to some events and venues.