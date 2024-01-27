Friends remember 22-year-old woman shot and killed inside Lauderhill apartment complex

Police have identified the woman found shot to death inside a Lauderhill apartment complex Saturday morning as 22-year-old Regina Vidal.

Detectives have ruled her death as a homicide. Police say the motive is unknown and there are no suspects at this time.

The shooting happened at the Newport at Lauderhill apartment complex on Northwest 46th avenue, off of 441.

Hours after the deadly shooting, Vidal's friends showed up to the apartment complex to wrap balloons around her car and light candles to remember her life.

They didn't want to be identified, but told NBC6 Vidal was someone they knew since middle school, funny, smart and someone who didn't have a mean bone in her body.

Neighbors say Vidal and another man they believe was her boyfriend constantly fought. A few of them say they've called police several times in the past.

"They come in the hallway, they go downstairs, they come out in the parking lot, it was real chaotic,” one neighbor said.

Another neighbor, who also didn't want to show her face, said she heard Vidal and the man arguing moments before she was shot.

"Something like that was bound to happen with how bad they were,” the neighbor said.

Other neighbors are left wondering why this happened.

"This poor child is dead,” one woman said.

NBC6 reached out to police to ask if they've responded to the apartment before, specifically the unit where Vidal was shot and killed.

The investigation remains open and active and anyone with information about this case is asked to immediately contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).