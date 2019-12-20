Caught on Camera

Frightening Armed Home Invasion Caught on Camera in Hollywood

Police said the suspects fled the home with five stolen handguns and $100,000 in jewelry

Police in Hollywood are investigating a frightening armed home invasion robbery that was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage of the robbery that happened at a home in the 6700 block of Liberty Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 was posted to the City of Hollywood's YouTube page Thursday.

Police said three suspects entered the home and held three people inside captive while the home was ransacked.

The footage shows multiple suspects entering the home through a sliding door. At one point, one of the armed suspects is seen pulling a victim who crawls on the floor on his hands and knees.

Police said the suspects fled the home with five stolen handguns and $100,000 in jewelry.

