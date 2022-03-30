Frightening Footage Shows Woman and Dog Attacked by Another Dog in North Miami

A woman is speaking out after she and her dog were attacked by another dog outside her North Miami apartment building in a frightening encounter that was caught on camera.

Lauren Wion said she was taking her dachshund Louie to the dog park at her complex Sunday when she was warned by another dog owner that her pet was "bipolar."

The other dog, which was leashed to the fence, suddenly broke free from its collar and charged at Wion and Louie.

Wion said the 30 seconds she spent fighting off the other dog and clinging to Louie felt like five minutes.

"As long as I can hang on to him I can be dragged around, pulled around, but he won’t die," Wion said Wednesday. "It's really upsetting, it was actually really hard to watch, it made me cry."

Wion believes the dog that attacked them is a pit bull mix, roughly 50 pounds heavier than Louie, but she said it's not about the dog but about the owner.

"It has really nothing to do with the breed, it’s more of the negligence on her part and my concern is over the welfare of her own animal," Wion said. "If your dog is dangerous or you're not training them properly or treating them properly, and you’re leaving them unattended and you’re doing things like tying them up to a fence, I question your ability to take care of an animal."

The owner of the other dog has been given an eviction notice after the incident, and the complex said it's not the first problem they've had with the tenant.

The complex also has a code of conduct regarding pets, which says they can't be left chained up and unattended.

Wion said she and Louie were shaken up by the incident but are recovering.

Wion also said she asked the other dog owner to pay her veterinarian bill, which came out close to $800, but the other owner sent her a note that said she wouldn't pay it and added "you should've kept your dog away from us."

