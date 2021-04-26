first alert weather

Front Moving Through South Florida Bringing Isolated Rain, Temperature Relief

The breeze will remain through the end of the week and weekend, but you'll notice the humidity and temperatures once again rising

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a weekend that saw record tying temperatures across parts of South Florida, the area will get some relief in the coming days thanks to a front moving through.

The cold front moving through early Monday will bring some humidity and temperature relief. Say goodbye to those low to mid-90s from Sunday and hello to mid-80s, lower humidity and an afternoon breeze.

Only an isolated shower is expected and similar conditions are in the forecast through mid-week.

The breeze will remain through the end of the week and weekend, but you'll notice the humidity and temperatures once again rising.

Highs will push back into the mid to upper 80s with a better chance of an isolated shower or storm by Friday and right through the weekend.

