Funeral Services Held for Fort Lauderdale Officer Who Died of COVID-19 Complications

Mourners will gather Friday to remember the life of a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer who died of COVID-19.

Funeral services will take place for Officer Jennifer Sepot at the Abundant Life Church in Margate before she is laid to rest at the Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale with full line of duty honors.

Sepot joined the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in April 2017 and was assigned to its Road Patrol Division. She is survived by her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

Sepot is the fourth law enforcement officer with South Florida ties to die of COVID in the last week. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles, an 11-year veteran, died on Saturday.

West Palm Beach Officer Robert Williams contracted the virus and experienced complications, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Miami Beach Police said Officer Edward Perez, who worked with the department for 25 years, died Thursday due to complications from the virus. He is survived by his wife and daughter.