FWC Searching for Boater Reported Missing Near Julia Tuttle Causeway

Officials are searching for a boater who reportedly went missing late Tuesday night near a busy Miami-Dade roadway.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they responded to an incident around 11 p.m. near the Julia Tuttle Causeway, but did not give specific details.

FWC Public Information Officer Ronald Washington said they are searching for an adult male who was reported to be onboard, but did not release the man's identity.

