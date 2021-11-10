Miami-Dade

FWC Searching for Boater Reported Missing Near Julia Tuttle Causeway

Officials said they responded to an incident around 11 p.m., but did not give specific details

By NBC 6

Officials are searching for a boater who reportedly went missing late Tuesday night near a busy Miami-Dade roadway.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they responded to an incident around 11 p.m. near the Julia Tuttle Causeway, but did not give specific details.

FWC Public Information Officer Ronald Washington said they are searching for an adult male who was reported to be onboard, but did not release the man's identity.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFish and Wildlife Conservation CommissionJulia Tuttle Causeway
