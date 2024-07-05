FWC seeks info on boat after man struck and killed while spearfishing in the Florida Keys

An investigation was underway after a man was struck and killed by a boat while spearfishing in the Florida Keys Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the water off Mile Marker 39, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The victim was identified as an adult man but his name wasn't released.

Officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are seeking information about the boat, described as a 32-foot Contender with a white T-top, white hull, and blue paint on the bottom, with twin, white, Mercury outboard engines.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A spearfishman died after being struck by a boat at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday in the water off MM39. Anyone with information is asked to call 561-357-4200. 32-foot Contender, white T-top, white hull, and bottom blue paint, with twin, white, Mercury engines pic.twitter.com/DPoe0MqTLp — Florida Keys Sheriff (@keyssheriff) July 5, 2024

Anyone with information about the boat is asked to call the FWC at 561-357-4200.