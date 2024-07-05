Florida Keys

FWC seeks info on boat after man struck and killed while spearfishing in the Florida Keys

The victim was identified as an adult man but his name wasn't released

An investigation was underway after a man was struck and killed by a boat while spearfishing in the Florida Keys Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the water off Mile Marker 39, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are seeking information about the boat, described as a 32-foot Contender with a white T-top, white hull, and blue paint on the bottom, with twin, white, Mercury outboard engines.

Anyone with information about the boat is asked to call the FWC at 561-357-4200.

