Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens to remain closed after gunshots fired

The mall will remain closed Wednesday after it was placed on lockdown due to a shooting, police said.

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is now secure but will remain closed after it was placed on lockdown due to a shooting, police said.

Palm Beach Gardens Police officials said it was "not an active shooter event and does not appear to be an active shooting."

A law enforcement official told NBC affiliate WPTV that the shooting was possibly gang-related. One victim was taken to the hospital but their condition was unclear. No bystanders were injured.

"The Gardens Mall is now secure but will remain closed for business for the rest of the evening," police officials said. "We are in the process of escorting the last remaining employees and customers out of the mall. Gardens Police are following up on investigative leads into potential suspect(s).

Nearby Palm Beach State College was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was later lifted.

No other information was immediately available.

