Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens to remain closed after gunshots fired

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is now secure but will remain closed after it was placed on lockdown due to a shooting, police said.

Palm Beach Gardens Police officials said it was "not an active shooter event and does not appear to be an active shooting."

The incident at the The Gardens Mall this afternoon was not an active shooter event and does not appear to be a random shooting. The scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing. We appreciate the rapid law enforcement and fire response from our local public safety partners. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

A law enforcement official told NBC affiliate WPTV that the shooting was possibly gang-related. One victim was taken to the hospital but their condition was unclear. No bystanders were injured.

"The Gardens Mall is now secure but will remain closed for business for the rest of the evening," police officials said. "We are in the process of escorting the last remaining employees and customers out of the mall. Gardens Police are following up on investigative leads into potential suspect(s).

Nearby Palm Beach State College was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was later lifted.

ATTENTION PBSC Palm Beach Gardens Campus All clear. The emergency is now over and the lockdown has been lifted. Return to normal activities. Thank you for your cooperation. 02/14/24 4:44 pm. — Palm Beach State College (@PBStateCollege) February 14, 2024

No other information was immediately available.