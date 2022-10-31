Gas Prices Expected to Rise in Florida Starting Tuesday With End of Tax Holiday

Drivers in Florida can expected to see a rise in gas prices Tuesday with the end of a month long tax holiday in the state.

“While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas tank to take advantage of current prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins according to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV. “Pump prices will likely rise 25 cents overnight, when the state gas tax expires on Tuesday morning.”

The Legislature, following a request from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, created a one-month gas tax suspension in the budget for October, which lowered the price of gas by about 25 cents a gallon. Republicans have said they chose October because there are typically fewer tourists in the state at that time.

DeSantis had originally asked for a five-month suspension of the state gas tax.

Gas prices in Florida on Monday were an average of $3.28 a gallon, down seven cents from last week and 11 cents from last month. The average prices is also down two cents from one year ago.

In Miami, the average price is $3.33 a gallon - down four cents from last week and 12 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.30 a gallon - down seven cents from last week and 12 cents from last month.