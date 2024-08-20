Gas prices in Florida dip as students head back to school

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida dipped 3 cents over the past week as many students returned to class.

The AAA auto club said a gallon of regular unleaded cost an average of $3.29, down from $3.32 a week earlier.

“The price of crude continues to influence prices at the pump,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Oil prices increased early last week on renewed optimism about the U.S. economy, after a July domestic consumer spending report was better than analysts expected. By the end of the week, however, weak economic data from China caused oil prices to soften.”

Florida’s average price was down 11 cents from a month ago and 54 cents from a year ago. The national average price Monday was $3.41 a gallon.