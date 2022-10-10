Gas Prices Rise Across Florida in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian: AAA

Over one week after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida, drivers across the Sunshine State are finding themselves paying more at the gas pump.

AAA reports the statewide average is $3.32 per gallon - up 10 cents from one week ago by down 12 cents from one month ago. It is 15 cents higher than on this date one year ago.

AAA reports the rise was likely caused by an increase in demand for gas nationally, with at least 11 states seeing a higher increase than Florida over the last week.

In Miami, the average price is $3.36 a gallon - up eight cents from last week but down 16 cents from one month ago. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.36 a gallon - up 12 cents from last week but down 14 cents from one month ago.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas