Gas Prices Skyrocketing Across South Florida Amid Violence in Ukraine

If you're needing to fill up your car's gas tank in the coming weeks, you may need to dig deep into your wallet as prices soar at the pump.

AAA reports the price for a regular gallon of gas has jumped 45 cents in the last week, up from $3.61 to $4.06. It's now the highest price since the all-time high was set in July 2008 at $4.10 a gallon.

In some areas, prices are much higher. In California, for example, the average was $5.34 as of Monday morning.

In Florida, the average prices has risen from $3.51 to $4 in the last week. Miami's average price per gallon has gone up from $3.52 to $4.01 while Fort Lauderdale's price has gone from $3.54 a gallon to $4.03.

In Miami-Dade County, the lowest price is at the Sunoco on Northwest 36th Street for $3.49 a gallon. In Broward, the Sunoco on Nova Drive in Pompano Beach is the lowest price at $3.45 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports as the tension continues in Ukraine and both spring and summer travelers hit the road, Americans should be prepared to pay more for gas than ever before.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas

Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.

You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85. I'll chose "regular" for the demonstration screenshot above.

The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low-to-high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.

Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.

The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.