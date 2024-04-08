Doral

Girlfriend of CityPlace Doral shooting suspect demands more answers

Doral Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood in Saturday's deadly mass shooting that also injured an officer and several bystanders.

A woman claiming to be the girlfriend of the suspect who shot and killed a security guard at CityPlace Doral over the weekend before he was killed by police in a shootout is demanding more answers.

Doral Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood in Saturday's deadly mass shooting that also injured an officer and several bystanders. George Alejandro Castellanos, 23, was identified as the security guard.

Police said Castellanos intervened when an altercation broke out at Martini Bar. Wood pulled out a gun and shot the guard, killing him, and two officers rushed to the scene and also started firing, killing Wood.

It's unclear whose bullets struck the innocent bystanders.

"(Wood) was not the aggressor in the situation," Wood's girlfriend said Monday. "He’s been a registered gun owner for over 17 years without incident. He shot at the security guard in self-defense. The other bullets that hit the people were not his."

Castellanos' father told NBC6 that his son only had a flashlight with him.

"He only died to protect others," he said. "A wonderful son, a wonderful brother."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice for shootings involving officers.

