Good Samaritan Helps Victims After Car Crashes Into Canal Along West Okeechobee Road

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call Saturday of a single car crash into a canal along West Okeechobee Road.

When units arrived, there were victims on the embankment. A good Samaritan stopped and helped pull the first victim out of the water.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant Omar Vega, within eight minutes of arrival to the call, the team had divers in the water and pulled the second victim out of the water. The vehicle, a small black SUV, was completely submerged.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals. The female passenger is in stable, but the male driver is in critical condition.