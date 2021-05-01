Miami-Dade County

Good Samaritan Helps Victims After Car Crashes Into Canal Along West Okeechobee Road

By Monica Galarza

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call Saturday of a single car crash into a canal along West Okeechobee Road.

When units arrived, there were victims on the embankment. A good Samaritan stopped and helped pull the first victim out of the water.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant Omar Vega, within eight minutes of arrival to the call, the team had divers in the water and pulled the second victim out of the water. The vehicle, a small black SUV, was completely submerged.

Local

Florida 10 hours ago

How the Gaetz Probe Grew From Sex Trafficking to Medical Pot

nfl draft 14 hours ago

Miami Dolphins Make Three Selections in Day Two of 2021 NFL Draft

The two victims were transported to local hospitals. The female passenger is in stable, but the male driver is in critical condition.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Fire Rescuegood SamaritanOkeechobee Road
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Kentucky Derby Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us