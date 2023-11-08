Street closures expected in South Florida due to Republican presidential debate, Trump rally

The third Republican presidential debate is happening right here in South Florida, so if you are commuting around the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami, you might see some delays and road closures in the area.

On Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., Biscayne Boulevard will be completely closed between Northeast 11th Street and Northeast 15th Street.

North Bayshore Drive will also be closed between Northeast 13th Street to 15th Street. All traffic traveling north and south will be re-routed.

The MacArthur Causeway westbound, Exit 2, and the Biscayne Boulevard exit ramp will also be closed during the event hours.

Former President Trump will also be holding a rally in Hialeah's Henry Milander Park Wednesday.

Road closures for his event began at 9 a.m. and will run through midnight.

Roads will be closed at Palm Avenue from West 45th Street to West 48th Street and from East 45th Street to East 48th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.