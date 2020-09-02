Florida

GOP Group Leader Posts Cartoon of Man Urinating on Black Lives Matter Logo

Michael Thompson, the president of the East Lee County Republicans, posted the cartoon on the group’s Facebook page and said most in the group feel the same way

The leader of a Republican Party group in Southwest Florida is standing by a cartoon posted on social media showing a cartoon man urinating on a Black Lives Matter logo.

Michael Thompson, the president of the East Lee County Republicans, posted the cartoon on the group’s Facebook page and said most in the group feel the same way.

“I’ve posted that picture a few times, we’ve never had anyone comment on that,” Thompson told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

Thompson said he posted the cartoon to send a message that “looting and rioting” needs to end during the recent protests surrounding police shootings and social injustice.

“I have an issue with the organization of Black Lives Matter. I don’t appreciate them calling America out for being racist, I don’t appreciate them promoting the violence that they have,” said Thompson.

