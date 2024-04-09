Gov. DeSantis signs bill to tackle retail theft in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will increase penalties for retail theft throughout Florida.

DeSantis signed the bill at a news conference Tuesday at a Walgreen's in Stuart.

HB 549 allows law enforcement to impose tougher punishments for retail theft, porch piracy and inciting looting through social media.

DeSantis in February announced the proposed legislative action to "curb the growing nationwide uptick of retail theft and porch piracy."

"If you order something and come back home... the package is going to be there and if it's not, someone will have to pay for it," DeSantis said.

The bill reduces the minimum threshold amount for an offense of grand theft of the third degree. Also included:

• A third-degree felony, punishable up to 5 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals.

• A second-degree felony, punishable up to 15 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals and use social media to solicit others to participate in the theft.

• A first-degree felony, punishable up to 30 years in prison, if a criminal commits retail theft with a firearm or with two or more prior convictions of retail theft.

• The ability to charge a felony for multiple retail thefts occurring in the span of 120 days, which is an increase from 30 days.

"In Florida, we've seen a decline in retail theft in the past four years," said DeSantis. "We're going to make sure our retailers are able to sell products, that consumers are able to benefit and that people are held accountable when they break the law."