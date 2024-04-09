Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to tackle retail theft in Florida

DeSantis signed a bill on Tuesday that he said tackles retail theft in Florida

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will increase penalties for retail theft throughout Florida.

DeSantis signed the bill at a news conference Tuesday at a Walgreen's in Stuart.

HB 549 allows law enforcement to impose tougher punishments for retail theft, porch piracy and inciting looting through social media.

DeSantis in February announced the proposed legislative action to "curb the growing nationwide uptick of retail theft and porch piracy."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"If you order something and come back home... the package is going to be there and if it's not, someone will have to pay for it," DeSantis said.

The bill reduces the minimum threshold amount for an offense of grand theft of the third degree. Also included:

• A third-degree felony, punishable up to 5 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals.
• A second-degree felony, punishable up to 15 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals and use social media to solicit others to participate in the theft.
• A first-degree felony, punishable up to 30 years in prison, if a criminal commits retail theft with a firearm or with two or more prior convictions of retail theft.
• The ability to charge a felony for multiple retail thefts occurring in the span of 120 days, which is an increase from 30 days.

Local

Sarasota County 13 mins ago

Giant gator breaks into Florida woman's home, wanders into kitchen

Florida 14 mins ago

A 21-year-old man had no pulse for more than 5 minutes after nearly drowning on a Florida beach

"In Florida, we've seen a decline in retail theft in the past four years," said DeSantis. "We're going to make sure our retailers are able to sell products, that consumers are able to benefit and that people are held accountable when they break the law."

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantis
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us