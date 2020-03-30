Florida

Gov. DeSantis, Wife Casey Announce Birth of Baby Mamie

First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted a picture of the baby and wrote: “Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world"

By Associated Press

Twitter / Casey DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey announced on Twitter Monday morning the arrival of their third child, a girl named Mamie.

First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted a picture of the baby and wrote: “Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!"

A minute later, the governor offered his own tweet, saying the family is counting their blessings. He added that his wife and children are “doing great.”

The tweets did not say when the baby was born.

The governor is expected in South Florida on Monday morning for a news conference at a testing site in the Miami area, which has been hard-hit by the new coronavirus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

