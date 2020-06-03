Gov. Ron DeSantis Speaking at Universal Orlando Ahead of Friday’s Reopening to Public

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak Wednesday at an event at Universal Studios Orlando, just days before the theme park reopens to the public on Friday following months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis is holding a 12 p.m. news conference at the NBC Sports Grill and Brew, located in the CityWalk area of the park. This comes one day after Universal opened hotels located at the resort portion of their property.

Universal Orlando said in a statement issued last Friday that hotels will be carefully managed in phases, and will reopen with a range of best practice and hygiene procedures.

Universal's resorts include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort-Surfside Inn and Suites.

Guests staying in the resort hotels will be able to visit Universal's theme parks on June 3rd and 4th, before they open to the public on June 5th.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required for guests and employees in public areas at Universal resorts as will temperature checks be required for guests, employees and vendors. Guests will be asked to self-screen for symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival. There will also be hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings.

DeSantis is also expected to comment on the Republican National Convention’s expected move from North Carolina after that state’s Governor announced he would not give the event an exemption from safety protocols in the pandemic. DeSantis had previously stated he would welcome the RNC, as well as the Democratic National Convention, in Florida if they needed to be moved.

Universal Studios and WTVJ-TV operate under the same parent company, NBCUniversal.