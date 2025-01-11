Graduation rates on the rise in Miami-Dade and Broward public schools

Miami-Dade and Broward school districts are celebrating after receiving the latest graduation rates data from the Florida Department of Education.

According to the FDOE, the latest data breaks a state record as Florida’s graduation rate rose almost two percentage points from the previous year, making the 2023–2024 high school graduation rate the highest in Florida history.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade County’s graduation rate surpassed the state’s with 91.8%, the highest ever for the county, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres.

Statewide, Florida saw a graduation rate of 89.7%. Broward County’s graduation rate came in at 89%, up from 88.7% in 2023.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The graduation rate for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, excluding other types of public schools like charters, sits at 95.2%, according to Superintendent Dotres.

“If you look at every single subgroup – African American, economically disadvantaged, ELL learners, students with disabilities – in every single one of the subgroups, we have increased the percentage of these students graduating,” said Dotres. “Not one subgroup has been left behind, and that is very, very significant.”

According to Dotres, Miami-Dade’s school district received over 40,000 new students from foreign countries in the last two years. He said those students’ graduation rates increased by four percentage points.

Five Miami-Dade high school principals, whose schools achieved 98 to 100 percent graduation rates, joined Dotres and school board members at Friday’s celebratory news conference. They attributed their success to helping students feel connected to their school community and providing them with extended learning opportunities, such as Saturday school and Spring Break Academy.