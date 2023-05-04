Groundbreaking Begins for ‘Iconic' Super Tower One Brickell City Centre

Big changes are coming to the heart of Miami’s Financial District and skyline.

Related Companies has partnered with Swire Properties to build the tallest commercial building in Florida, but first, they needed the space to build. On Thursday morning, the companies took another step towards construction by starting demolition on the 51-year-old building currently on the site.

“It’s the kind of space that will really will attract first-class corporations to be here,” said Stephen Ross, the founder of Related Companies.

The more than 1,000-foot high super tower, to be called One Brickell City Centre, is expected to be the tallest commercial office building in Florida.

A building that will be iconic, Ross said.

“Buildings and office buildings really allow corporations to attract talent,” Ross said. “They want to be in the best locations, in the best buildings.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez echoed the excitement, telling NBC6 it’s good for the growth of the city.

“It’s incredibly important for so many reasons,” Suarez said. “First of all, the companies bring high-paying jobs, and number two, you have construction jobs throughout the project.”

One Brickell City Center will have over 1 million square feet of office space and the largest floor plates ever approved for a commercial building in Miami.

“We’re going to be financing with obviously mortgage debt and our own equity funds to build the project,” Ross said. “We’re partners with Swire, who bring an awful lot to the project.”

“We believe it’s going to be a beacon for Brickell,” said Henry Bott, president of Swire Properties.