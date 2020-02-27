Florida

Guests Evacuated After Jungle Cruise Boat at Disney World Takes on Water

The safari-themed boat ride features animatronic animals and wise-cracking boat operators

By Associated Press

Getty Images

(088636.ME.Disney.DOK)The guns are back on the Jungle Cruise. And the famous teacups are spinning again. In what seems to be a rolereversing position on political correctness, park officials say they are returning the magic to Disneyland, which next year celebrates its 50th birthday. No word yet whether the wenches in Pirates of the Caribbean will be back. (Photo by Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated Thursday after it took on water.

No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely after firefighters from the resort's private government were called to the scene, according to Disney World officials.

The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials didn't say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.

A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat's bottom. Another photo showed what looked like a Disney employee standing in knee-deep water on the partially submerged boat.

“Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times!" tweeted Matthew Vince.

The safari-themed boat ride features animatronic animals and wise-cracking boat operators.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaDisney World
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us