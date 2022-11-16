‘A Beautiful Soul': Gulliver Prep Coach Remembers Slain UVA Football Player

The head football coach from Gulliver Prep remembered a University of Virginia football star from Miami who was killed in a campus shooting as "a beautiful soul" Wednesday.

Coach Earl Sims and attorneys for the family of D'Sean Perry spoke with reporters for the first time since his killing.

"He was to his core kind, thoughtful and caring," Sims said. "He was like a son to me, he was a gentle giant who added value and purpose to my life as well as others. He will truly be missed."

Perry, a linebacker and defensive end for the UVA football team, was killed in the Sunday night shooting, along with teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior, was from Miami and had attended Gulliver Prep. He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Gulliver.

Attorney Michael Haggard, who represents the family and had known Perry, called him "a tremendous light in our lives."

Perry played in 15 games over three seasons at UVA, and appeared in the team's 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Perry was a studio arts major at UVA and was known for his love of art and sculpting.

"The loss of D'Sean is felt very deeply in our community. He was a frequent presence on campus after graduation giving back through mentoring our students in the classroom and on the football field," Gulliver President Cliff Kling said in a statement Monday. "The Gulliver family mourns, and our thoughts and prayers are with D'Sean's parents, his sister, D'Shandra, Gulliver class of 2021, and his entire family."

Haggard said Perry's parents and family were in Charlottesville and were in the process of bringing him home for funeral services. They released a statement Wednesday on their son's death.

"Our family is devastated by the passing of our son, D’Sean Perry. He was a loving, giving, caring, God-fearing young man who was full of life and potential, and who made his family proud. His positive impact was not only felt by our family, but also by the several communities that genuinely loved D’Sean, and that he was blessed to be a member of," the statement read. "Football and art was his passion, but the love that he had for his family, friends and his community was proven time and time again through his candid dedication. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from so many people. We continue to keep the families of the other victims of this senseless tragedy in our prayers."