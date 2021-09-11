Haiti Earthquake

Haiti Relief Drive with Supa Cindy From 99Jamz

A donation drive was held in Little Haiti Saturday to benefit the victims of the earthquake in Haiti. The donation drive took place at Smile Trust, off of 55th Street.

The drive was organized by 99Jamz radio personality Supa Cindy, who is of Haitian descent.

"Haiti still needs our help," Supa Cindy said. "So many people were affected by the recent earthquake."

Since Haiti was rocked by a 7.2 earthquake last month, the island-nation has been receiving aid regularly. 

