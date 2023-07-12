cruises

Hallmark announces first-ever Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas

The Christmas movie giant will redecorate the Norwegian Gem with all things Christmas before its departure on November 5.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

The Hallmark Channel has announced its first-ever Christmas-themed cruise ship, complete with ugly sweaters, holiday music, and more.

The four-night excursion from Miami to Nassau will commence with a tree-lighting ceremony called "Light the Night."

Other holiday activities on board include ugly sweater contests, cookie decorating, and Christmas "carol-oke," to name a few.

Christmas movie stars from the Hallmark Channel will also be on board for photo ops and behind-the-scenes panels.

Hallmark will also premiere a new "Countdown to Christmas" movie at sea.

Booking officially opens to the general public on July 21.

