Halloween Events in South Florida for You and Your Pet

With the countdown to Halloween coming to an end, there's still time for tricks and treats with your furry friend! Here are some fun, pet-friendly events happening in South Florida this month.

Movie Night at The Barkyard Theatre (Miami)

Grab your best Halloween costume and your best four-legged friend for movie night at The Barkyard Theatre. The event will feature a showing of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as well as concessions, prizes, raffles and a costume contest.

When: Friday Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133

Admission: $20 per person; $10 for children under 10 (tickets and info here)

Howl-O-Ween (Wynwood)

No tricks, just treats! Join Cielito Artisan Pops for a costume contest, prizes, drinks, food and local vendors. Just don't forget your costumes, because all dressed-up dogs will get free pup-sicles.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Cielito Artisan Pops, 2750 Northwest 3rd Avenue, #Suite 20A, Miami, FL 33127

Admission: Free

Puptail Halloween Party and Parade (Miami)

Women for Paws presents Belle Meade's Annual Doggie Parade and first ever Halloween Puptail Party. Costumes are highly encouraged for everyone, but mandatory for any pup competing in the costume contest. This outdoor event features fun activities, pizza, beverages, dog treats and plenty of four-legged friends.

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

Where: Belle Meade Doggie Park, 931 Northeast 74th Street, Miami, FL 33138

Admission: $25 per person (tickets and info here)

Halloween Fun for Family and Pets (Pembroke Pines)

Halloween happenings include games, crafts and a pumpkin patch photo display throughout the afternoon and a South Florida Family Life family and pet costume contest beginning at 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, 571 SW 145 Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Admission: Free (pre-register for the costume contest here)

Doggie Halloween Costume Contest (Coral Gables)

Kick off your Halloween weekend at the Coral Gables Museum for live music and a furry fashion show. Pups in costume can enter the contest for a strut down the red carpet and the chance to win prizes from local pet stores as part of this year’s Halloween on the Mile.

When: Saturday, Oct 30. at 4 p.m.

Where: Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Admission: Free; $15 costume contest registration fee (more info here)

Halloween Yappy Hour at Kush (Coconut Grove)

Kush Coconut Grove presents its 4th Annual Yappy Hour Party featuring free doggy meals, local vendors, free goody bags, raffle prizes and Tito's Vodka drink specials for humans. Best of all, dressed-up pups compete for the "best in show" title and other fun prizes in the costume contest.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kush Coconut Grove, 2911 Grand Avenue #400d, Miami, FL 33133

Admission: Free (more info here)