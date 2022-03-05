Martin County

Handyman Arrested After Body Found in Septic Tank in Jensen Beach

A handyman has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the septic tank of a Jensen Beach home Saturday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they located the body after excavating for hours in the woman’s back yard. MCSO believes the victim is 57-year-old Cynthia Cole.

Credit: MCSO - Cynthia Cole

The body was found submerged in the septic tank about four feet underground, detectives say.

Detectives later located her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich, arrested him and charged him with second degree murder.

Credit: MCSO - Keoki Hilo Demich

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the medical examiner’s office will confirm the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

