Hard-Hit Broward Gets First Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites

More drive-thru testing sites opened in South Florida Thursday as the state continued to move quicker to diagnose new coronavirus cases.

In Broward County, the hardest-hit area in the state, multiple sites opened, including the Cleveland Clinic in Weston. The testing was being performed for patients with scheduled appointments at the Krupa Center at 3250 Meridian Parkway.

Patient Alex Pierce said he'd been exposed to COVID-19 and had symptoms, so he made an appointment. Doctors said they won't test anyone who doesn't have symptoms.

"I need to get tested, I’d rather be safe than sorry, and make sure that my family’s safe and everybody around me is safe," Pierce said.

Doctors said first they test patients for the flu, and if those results come back negative, they move on to COVID-19 testing, with results taking 3 to 4 days.

"The classic triad is fever with cough or shortness of breath, so those are the key symptoms that we're looking for," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Carla McWilliams said.

More mobile testing sites for coronavirus are opening soon, including one in Weston, Pembroke Pines and Pompano Beach. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Cleveland Clinic doctors wouldn't say how many testing kits they have, but so far they have enough for as many people as their testing.

“We are doing the best that we can, we've never encountered a situation like this before," McWilliams said. "It's stressful for everyone, not only for us as healthcare workers but also for the public, but we’re gonna stick through this, we’ll be fine."

Meanwhile, Broward Health opened its new mobile testing unit in Pompano Beach, also for patients who pre-register for appointments. Constructed in less than 24 hours, the mobile testing site will allow 300 registered patients to drive through daily and be swabbed for COVID-19 from their cars.

Another testing site was set to begin operation at the Park and Ride lot at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, with COVID-19 screenings by the National Guard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the site was expected to open by the end of the week and would have 100 National Guard members with 5 separate lanes, including one just for first responders. He said the initial goal was to be able to perform at least a couple hundred tests per day.

As states scramble to contain coronavirus, the response hasn't been unified nationwide. NBC 6's Alina Machado reports.

"We're gonna try to make it orderly, we're gonna try to make sure that people can get in and out, we don't want people waiting in line for four hours," DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday.

The governor emphasized that even when more drive-through testing sites are up and running, it will only be for people who meet the CDC guidelines, healthcare workers and the elderly.

In Miami-Dade, another testing site was expected to open at the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The apparent first drive-thru site in the county, at Community Health of South Florida, Inc.'s Doris Ison Health Center on Southwest 216th Street and 103rd Court, opened to long lines Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Broward County led the state with 80 positive COVID-19 cases. Miami-Dade had 77.