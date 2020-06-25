Has Your Small Business Been Impacted by COVID-19? We Want To Hear Your Stories

COVID-19 has impacted small businesses in many ways. Some have shuttered their doors completely. Others have changed their workflows to accommodate for changes brought about by coronavirus. And others simply don’t have the funds available to keep their businesses afloat after shutting down for several weeks and months.

As the country slowly starts to reopen, we want to highlight small businesses across the nation and how they’ve coped with the unprecedented changes COVID-19 has brought. Have you modified your business since the pandemic began? Have you had to come up with creative ways to serve your clientele?

If you’re interested in being featured in our upcoming “Rebound” series, please fill out the form below for consideration in the project.

