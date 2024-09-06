Police search for missing girl, 1, who fell out of moving car, say mom did not get her help

Police issued a missing child alert for a 1-year-old girl last seen on Thursday who may be in the company of her mother.

Cassidy Mills was last seen in the area of NW 37th Avenue and NW 54th Street in Hialeah wearing a light-colored patterned pajama shirt, pajama shorts and pink Crocs, authorities said.

Hialeah police said she was a passenger in her mother's car when she fell out, and a concerned witness "who observed the child alone, crying, and appearing injured, immediately intervened."

The witness started calling police, but while she was on the phone, 29-year-old Tasshay Mills, the girl's mother, allegedly came back and "forcibly took the child from the witness, and left without providing further information."

Cassidy Mills, 1, is missing and may be in the company of Tasshay Mills, 29

Police said they tried to get Mills to return to the scene or allow Cassidy to receive medical help, but she failed to do so.

The little girl is Black, has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 2 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 25 lbs, police said. She also wears her hair in braids and has scrapes on the top of her forehead and left eye.

Tasshay Mills was last seen wearing a grey oversized t-shirt and white leggings with patterns on it. Mills is Black, has long, braided, black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs 230 lbs.

The pair may be traveling in a 2016 red Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag BR06HG.

Anyone who sees the two should not approach but call 911 immediately.