‘He Was Very Sweet': Family Grieving Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens

A family is grieving a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens and hoping the driver who fled the scene will be identified.

Quatasha Davis said her uncle, 57-year-old Kerry McCutchen, was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday.

"My uncle’s name was Kerry McCutchen but he was well known as 'Uncle Papa.' He was very sweet, loving, the life of the party," Davis said.

McCutchen’s family said his life tragically ended in the wee hours Friday at an intersection in Miami Gardens. McCutchen was walking southbound across 183rd Street heading back to his nearby home when he was killed.

"They stated that one car dodged him but the second was coming full speed ahead and just ran him over as if he was just road kill,” Davis said.

Police are going over video, hoping it will aid in tracking down the driver. One video shows a black vehicle police said is a Mercedes-Benz C-Class model that makes a right turn off 183rd Street and goes south.

McCutchen’s family can’t understand how anyone could hit him and keep going.

"The holidays are supposed to be about love and family and togetherness but unfortunately at that table within the next few days one is missing," Davis said.

Davis had tears flowing when describing what she and her family are experiencing now.

"You didn’t stop. You didn’t check to see if he was OK and it's just like he was robbed," Davis said. "You didn’t check his pulse. You didn’t call 911, you just left. How could you leave an innocent body out there? Like, I don’t get it.”

Miami Gardens Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area on Friday morning and might have seen anything that could lead them to the car and driver that struck McCutchen.

"We just want help. We just want that comfort and that peace to know what really happened," Davis said.

Police said the black Mercedes has dark windows and damage to the driver’s front end and bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1617.