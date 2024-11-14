Key Biscayne

Head that washed ashore on Key Biscayne belonged to man, whose identity remains unknown

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains

A human head that washed ashore on Key Biscayne this week belonged to a man whose identity remains unknown, police said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

The head was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the beach near the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard not far from the apartments at Key Colony.

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities.

Investigators are also working to determine how the man died.

