coronavirus

Heading Out to Miami-Dade’s Public Spaces? Here Are the Rules to Follow

County enforcing rules at parks, golf courses, marinas

Getty Images

A poster displaying new park rules stands behind Carlos Gimenez, mayor of Miami-Dade County, during a news conference in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020. On Wednesday Miami-Dade’s six-week closure order for parks will officially end, replaced by a new set of rules aimed at limiting close encounters during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Miami Herald. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

Miami-Dade opened certain parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday for the first time since they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the spaces are open, there are strict rules in place for what's allowed and not allowed.

County parks are open for limited activities, for groups of 10 or fewer, with 6 feet of social distancing and masks required.

Marinas also have rules for launches, the number of people allowed on vessels, and the space required between vessels.

County golf courses also have social distancing and mask rules, and have made a number of changes for equipment use and course play.

For complete guidelines and updates, go to miamidade.gov/newnormal

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Task Force Lays Out Potential Plan for Opening Theme Parks With Fewer People Allowed Inside

Monroe County 2 hours ago

Bus Rider Lowered Mask, Driver Swung Pole at Him: Deputies

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Miami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us