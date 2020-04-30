Heading Out to Miami-Dade’s Public Spaces? Here Are the Rules to Follow

Miami-Dade opened certain parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday for the first time since they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the spaces are open, there are strict rules in place for what's allowed and not allowed.

County parks are open for limited activities, for groups of 10 or fewer, with 6 feet of social distancing and masks required.

Marinas also have rules for launches, the number of people allowed on vessels, and the space required between vessels.

County golf courses also have social distancing and mask rules, and have made a number of changes for equipment use and course play.

For complete guidelines and updates, go to miamidade.gov/newnormal