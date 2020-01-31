Health Care Worker Spent Over $11K on Stolen Credit Cards From Elderly Employer: Police

A health care employee was arrested as part of an investigation claiming she stole credit cards from an elderly customer and spent thousands of dollars shopping.

Surfside Police and Miami-Dade’s State Attorney’s Office arrested 54-year-old Maria Moreno and charged her with several counts that included felony credit card fraud and felony exploitation of the elderly.

According to police, the 90-year-old woman under Moreno’s care called police and said two of her cards were missing. An investigation found that over $11,000 in purchases were made at places that included Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret.

“It is sad when a smiling face disguises a greedy heart,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “I applaud the actions of the Surfside Police Department who worked quickly with my prosecutors to bring this investigation to a speedy close, minimizing the financial damage to the victim.”

Officials did not say if they are looking into any other possible victims under Moreno’s care.