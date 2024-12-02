Courtney Clenney

Hearing held for Miami OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend

Courtney Clenney, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brief hearing was held Monday for a Miami social media model charged in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in 2022.

Courtney Clenney, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo.

Defense attorneys maintain she threw the knife at Obumseli in self-defense.

At Monday's hearing, defense attorneys said all their depositions have been taken. The hearing was re-set for Friday.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

