Hearing held for Miami OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend

A brief hearing was held Monday for a Miami social media model charged in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in 2022.
Courtney Clenney, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo.
Defense attorneys maintain she threw the knife at Obumseli in self-defense.
At Monday's hearing, defense attorneys said all their depositions have been taken. The hearing was re-set for Friday.
Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.