first alert weather

Heat advisories issued again in Miami-Dade, Broward as feels like temps expected to surpass 100 degrees

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

After another round of record breaking highs on Thursday, expect more of the same Friday.

That means highs will race into the mid-90s.

Although humidity is just a smidge lower today, heat advisories have been issued again for Miami-Dade and Broward from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with feels like numbers will still be well over 100.

The heat advisory also continues down through the Keys with feels like numbers eclipsing 108.

Thunderstorms will fire up again Friday afternoon and may linger into the evening commute. The positive spin? Temperatures will take a bit of a hit.

Rain chances die down later this weekend and into next week, but we remain hot with highs flirting with the mid-90s.

