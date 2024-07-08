Heat advisory in effect across South Florida. Here's how hot it will feel, how to stay safe

We are once again under a heat advisory as high temperatures push into low-mid-90s with feels like numbers in the 105–110-degree range Monday afternoon.
What makes this pattern even more uncomfortable is the warmth already giving us a stranglehold early in the day.
We haven’t seen any pre-sunrise temperatures below 80 degrees across the region.
Don’t expect much in the way rain relief as most of the action will be west and north of us.
Tuesday looks very similar, but Wednesday may finally offer some rain relief.
Expect daily storms and temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. It’s not much but we will take it.
Tips for dealing with the heat
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.