Heat advisory in effect across South Florida. Here's how hot it will feel, how to stay safe

We are once again under a heat advisory as high temperatures push into low-mid-90s with feels like numbers in the 105–110-degree range Monday afternoon.

What makes this pattern even more uncomfortable is the warmth already giving us a stranglehold early in the day.

We haven’t seen any pre-sunrise temperatures below 80 degrees across the region.

Don’t expect much in the way rain relief as most of the action will be west and north of us.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Tuesday looks very similar, but Wednesday may finally offer some rain relief.

Expect daily storms and temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. It’s not much but we will take it.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.