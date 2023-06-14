Heat advisory issued for South Florida with dangerous temps possible

The first Heat Advisory of the season was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties Wednesday as temperatures were expected to reach potentially dangerous levels.

The advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. Friday and also includes Palm Beach, mainland Monroe and Collier counties, the National Weather Service said.

6/14 at 1:15pm: The heat advisories for most of our area have been extended through Friday at 7pm. Hot and humid afternoons (feels-like temperatures of 105 F to 110 F) will give way to very warm and humid nights that will provide little relief. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/t9fMERpjpQ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 14, 2023

Afternoon highs are likely to climb into the low to mid 90s, and heat index values will range between 105-108 degrees.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Today’s heat index is expected to be between 105-108 degrees Fahrenheit in #miami. Please stay hydrated, wear loose fitting clothes, move activities indoors if possible, wear sunscreen, and do not leave children or pets unattended in your vehicles. @CityofMiamiFire @CityofMiami pic.twitter.com/9sDek1Eue2 — Miami Fire PIO (@MFR_PIO) June 14, 2023

With the heat advisory issued, Miami-Dade County was urging residents to take extra precautions, especially those who are at most risk such as children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant women.

"We want our residents and visitors to be aware of the potential risks of extreme heat, so that we can all take the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy here in Miami-Dade County," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "I encourage all residents to do a Heat Check: drink water, rest, and find shade if you are working or playing outdoors this week."

The county said people without access to air conditioning are strongly encouraged to seek relief with a friend or family member who has air conditioning or in public air-conditioned facilities such as Miami-Dade County Public Libraries, malls, or community recreation centers. Employers with workers exposed to heat are encouraged to provide shaded rest breaks with ample drinking water.

The community is encouraged to take simple precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses including:

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day especially those with electrolytes, avoiding those that that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol.

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day. Limit outdoors activities to the early morning or evening hours.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool areas and drink cool fluids every hour.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light colored and loose fitting. Protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays by wearing a hat and protect your skin by applying sunscreen.

Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

If you have pets, bring them indoors. If they need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water.

Those particularly sensitive to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place.

Use portable electric fans. Do not direct the flow of fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.

Take a cool bath or shower and/or use a moist towel around your neck and head for cooling.

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat.

Rain chances will remain relatively low through the week, with the best chance Wednesday afternoon. The forecast is trending drier Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances increase for Father’s Day Weekend.