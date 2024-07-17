Heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties

South Floridians were feeling the heat on hump day, with heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Spotty showers will be out there as well, but Wednesday afternoon looks drama-free as storms push to the west coast.

We will see a bit more instability work in later this week and especially by the weekend.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.