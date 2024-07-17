Heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties

South Floridians were feeling the heat on hump day, with heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Spotty showers will be out there as well, but Wednesday afternoon looks drama-free as storms push to the west coast.
We will see a bit more instability work in later this week and especially by the weekend.
Tips for dealing with the heat
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.