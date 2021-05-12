‘Heated Argument' Over Tom Brady Lands Florida Man in Jail After Fight: Police

An argument over reigning Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady landed one man behind bars this weekend in Florida, police said.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Sunday night in St. Petersburg after 33-year-old Brian Paulter had spent the day drinking with his friends. A police report said the “heated argument” about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback began on the way back to Paulter’s home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Paulter became “enraged”, according to the police report, and hit another man multiple times in the face. Despite visible injuries and a lot of blood in the area, the victim refused to press charges.

Police say Paulter later entered his home and became physical with two women and shoved them. One of the women slipped and hit her head on the kitchen counter, causing a large bruise and a cut.

The injured woman refused to cooperate with police, but the second woman gave them a statement and Paulter was arrested.

Paulter was charged with domestic battery for the incident, with police reporting everyone at the scene was drunk at the time.

Police did not say what exactly the group had been arguing about regarding Brady, who led the Bucs to the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in February and his seventh all-time title after winning six with the New England Patriots.