Heavy rain leaves streets underwater in Broward County, cars left abandoned

Some drivers were stranded for hours Tuesday after heavy rain flooded several streets in Broward County.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Broward County until 8 p.m. Several people were trapped in their cars for hours in Oakland Park, like Steven Getchell.

"When it comes like it did, you can't stop it,” Getchell said.

Getchell says he went to pick up food, but before he knew it, the water got higher and higher.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It came down within 30 minutes the whole thing was flooded out,” Getchell said.

Getchell was on Northeast 11th Avenue by Commercial Boulevard. He sat in his car for more than three hours waiting for a tow truck, but no one came.

"I was waiting for the water to come into the car but it didn't,” Getchell said. “The muffler is flooded out so it won't start. I'll figure it out."

Getchell wasn't the only one knee-deep in water. Kathleen King took her daughter to dance Tuesday night. On her way back, she got the flash flood warning alert on her phone, but it was too late.

"I made a poor choice on which road was not going to be flooded on my way back,” Getchell said. "When the water started coming in the car, I did manage to find a driveway and get out of the water but you couldn't go anywhere."

King was also stuck in her car for hours off North Dixie Highway. She called her husband to come pick her up but had to leave her car behind, like so many others.

"I had my phone, played some solitaire, read the news, some TikTok,” King said.