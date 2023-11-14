Flood watch issued in South Florida with heavy rain expected. Here's why it's happening

A flood watch was issued for parts of South Florida and will remain in place into Thursday morning as heavy rain was expected.

The flood watch issued Tuesday lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday and includes coastal and metro Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, the National Weather Service said.

Good morning!



The main show in terms of heavy rainfall will be tomorrow, but that doesn't mean today will be dry. In fact heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the east coast metro this afternoon and this could result in localized flooding in prone urban areas.#Flwx pic.twitter.com/Xn22eYJpUa — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 14, 2023

Though rain was expected in South Florida Tuesday, it was forecast to be heavier on Wednesday with flooding risks elevated.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Widespread rainfall totals will be 4-7 inches with several areas potentially seeing over 8 inches. Expect standing water Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

A Flood Watch goes into effect Wednesday and will last through Thursday morning!



Heavy rain will be expected which will lead to ponding and flooding concerns.

Totals look to be 4" - 6" with higher amounts in localized areas through Thursday! pic.twitter.com/3K6nNqTX5j — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) November 14, 2023

Thursday showers could linger for the first half of the day before the system clears and dry and cool conditions take over.

Why Is This Happening?

A stalled front that is draped across South Florida was bringing the scattered showers Tuesday. As we get into Wednesday, a low pressure center will develop on long the boundary and slowly lift northeast.

This is common when fronts stall through the Gulf region and tend to take on some tropical characteristics. While this isn’t going to be truly tropical, it will perform very similarly with the Atlantic moisture being pumped onshore. The low develops south of the area and we will be on the northern side of this trough. Which means South Florida will be in the bullseye for the heavy rain.

Flooding is likely and expected from the amount of rain we will see on top of King Tide Flooding. High tide Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. but the rainfall will be the most impactful.

Expect chilly mornings through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some spots could fall into the 60s with afternoon highs remaining in the low 80s for the weekend.