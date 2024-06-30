Heavy rain drench fans celebrating Panthers championship parade

The chance for flooding is elevated Sunday with heavy downpours expected off and on throughout the day. This could be tricky for attendees at the Panthers Champions parade in Fort Lauderdale beach.

Cloudy skies early in the day are limiting the coverage of activity but additional storms are possible as the day continues. It won’t rain all day but the chance for a heavy downpour remains in the forecast at any time today.

The Panthers parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m. on State Road A1A. Paradegoers are encouraged to bring umbrellas as downpours throughout the day could produce rainfall that’s 1 to 2 inches-per-hour.

There is lots of moisture available and heavy rain can easily cause street flooding in pour drainage areas. The sea breeze boundary in addition to a weak short wave trough located just off the coast of South Florida will be the lift and energy needed to trigger the scattered activity.

The Hurricane season is on.

Heavy rain and tons of lightning moved through Miami early this morning. This prompted a flood advisory to be issued with the amount of rain that came in a short period of time.

Not everyone will see rain at the same time but we all have a chance to dodge a downpour as we round out the weekend.