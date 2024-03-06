Scattered showers expected across South Florida with heavy storms to return in afternoon

The severe weather threat for this morning is over for now with scattered showers expected to remain through mid-morning.

Heavy rainfall was disrupting the morning commute.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 6 a.m. for residents in Hialeah, Coral Gables, and Hollywood, but it has since been canceled.

Main threat with these storms will be damaging winds of up to 60 mph and frequent lightning also seems to be a trend with some of these storms firing up.

The worst of it will be off shore by mid-morning and conditions at that time will be warm, muggy and damp.

But by the afternoon our next round of storms fire up.

This go around, winds and hail still look to be the main impacts.

Downpours will also be likely as moisture remains abundant across the area.