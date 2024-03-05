Storms could bring disruptive weather back to South Florida

An incoming storm is set to bring disruptive weather across South Florida late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, South Florida was under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms to unfold regionwide.

The main threats will be heavy rain, small hail, and damaging wind gust. A few brief spin ups or water spouts cannot be ruled out with any of the stronger storms that form.

A line of showers & t-storms will move across eastern Gulf of Mexico & South FL late tonight into Wednesday. Some of the storms may become strong to possibly severe. There is potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, hail, & an isolated waterspout or tornado. pic.twitter.com/6cei72hysf — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 5, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The timing of these storms appears to occur overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with a few more potentially strong storms in the afternoon.

Residents should budget enough time specifically during the morning commute as weather conditions will be quite active.

Lingering showers continue Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. By then, the severe weather threat should diminish.

The weather pattern will settle down by Thursday afternoon as drier air settles back into South Florida.

The storm threat comes after severe weather hit South Florida on Sunday, leading to hail and flooding in some areas.