Videos show hail in Hollywood amid Sunday storms

Another stormy Sunday in South Florida brought not only flooding and ground stops, but also hail.

Hollywood residents sent in videos to NBC6, showing hail at their homes as severe weather swept through Broward County.

NBC6 cameras were rolling on the floods at north 66th Avenue and Evans Streets, where city crews responded.

FPL crews were also seen working in Broward late Sunday night, as dozens of homes remained without power.

The wet weather and active storm chances will last through the middle of this week, before we see calmer and quieter weather to end the work week.